Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Rosales headshot

Joseph Rosales Injury: Set for weeks out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Rosales is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a muscular injury, according to Andy Greder of The Pioneer Press.

Rosales is set to miss a few weeks after picking up a muscular issue during the opener. The wing-back is a tough loss in the starting XI as he's a main play-driving outlet down the flank. Anthony Markanich is a likely replacement, though he isn't as offensively capable as Rosales.

Joseph Rosales
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now