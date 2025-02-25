Joseph Rosales Injury: Set for weeks out

Rosales is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a muscular injury, according to Andy Greder of The Pioneer Press.

Rosales is set to miss a few weeks after picking up a muscular issue during the opener. The wing-back is a tough loss in the starting XI as he's a main play-driving outlet down the flank. Anthony Markanich is a likely replacement, though he isn't as offensively capable as Rosales.