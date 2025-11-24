Rosales has served his suspension after receiving a red card against Seattle and is now available to play for the club. That said, his return will have to wait for the 2026 season since Minnesota are eliminated from the MLS playoffs. Rosales has been a regular starter this season, featuring in 28 games and logging 1,643 minutes while contributing one goal, two assists, 26 chances created and 75 crosses without setting new career highs. With his contract ending in 2027, Rosales should claim back a decent role for Minnesota heading into the 2026 season.