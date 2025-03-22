Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Rosales headshot

Joseph Rosales News: On bench versus Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Rosales (strain) is on the bench in Saturday's game against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Rosales recovered sooner than expected, so he could be an option but might not play many minutes this weekend. He has featured in just half a game this season, making three tackles (two won) and two clearances on that occasion. He'll be in contention with Anthony Markanich in subsequent contests.

Joseph Rosales
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
