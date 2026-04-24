Joseph Rosales News: Scores in heavy defeat

Rosales scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Rosales opened the scoring against the San Jose Earthquakes as Austin suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat. This was his first goal of the season, having started in every game this season. He created two chances in the game and also took two shots. This was his second shot on target of the season and the first game in which he created two chances.