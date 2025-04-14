Joseph Rosales News: Sends in 12 crosses in draw

Rosales created two chances and sent in 12 crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's scoreless draw against Toronto.

Rosales didn't replicate the defensive performance from the previous outing but was once again active when given room to support the offense as he posted double-digit crosses for the first time this year. The midfielder turned left-back is able to produce at both sides of the pitch but his ability to do both simultaneously in games is what will decide his true fantasy ceiling.