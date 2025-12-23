Rosales spent the last four seasons with the Loons, making 128 appearances across all competitions with five goals and 18 assists while playing as a left back, wide midfielder, and box-to-box midfielder. Rosales has earned 34 senior caps for Honduras, starting all five matches at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup as the team reached the semifinals. Rosales also featured in nine of Honduras' ten matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Rosales began his professional career at CA Independiente in Panama, where he made 34 appearances and won Liga Panamena de Futbol Clausura titles in 2019 and 2020.