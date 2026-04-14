Josh Bauer News: Assists in win

Bauer took one shot, sent in three crosses, and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at Charlotte.

Bauer notched a secondary assist to earn his first assist of the season. He has mostly featured at right back with the second unit with Nashville in the midst of their Concacaf Champions Cup run. Depending on how Wednesday's match at Club America goes, it is to be determined if Bauer keeps his spot in the starting lineup at Atlanta on Saturday.