Josh Bauer News: Scores in loss

Bauer scored a goal off his lone shot, created three chances and made two tackles, one clearance and two interceptions during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Cincinnati.

Bauer made his second consecutive start and was once again brilliant offensively, with the goal that opened the scoring for his team in the 39th minute and multiple chances created for teammates. That's now back-to-back games with a goal for the full-back, something very unexpected but at the same time bringing the perspective of him being a much stronger presence this season.