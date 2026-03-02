Josh Dasilva Injury: Currently in modified training

Dasilva (knee) is in modified training with the senior squad and progressing well in his rehabilitation as he may be available to be in a matchday squad before the end of the Premier League season, the club announced.

Dasilva is back on the grass in modified team training as he continues to make steady progress in his recovery from a long term ACL injury. The midfielder is still targeting a return to a matchday squad before the end of the Premier League season, though after such an extended spell on the sidelines he is likely to be eased back in with a rotational role once he is fully reintegrated into the Bees setup.