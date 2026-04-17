Josh Dasilva Injury: Joins group, building fitness

Dasilva (knee) is back in group training as he continues his recovery, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Josh was with the group on Friday, and he's been building really well behind the scenes."

Dasilva looks to be the closest he has been to a return yet, as the midfielder was back in group training this week. This brings more confidence that the midfielder will be an option for the end of the season, a major point for him after over a year out following knee surgery, last playing in February 2024. Once he is fit, they are likely to be cautious after the layoff, not wanting to risk a further setback.