Josh Dasilva Injury: Joins team training

Dasilva (knee) has returned to team training, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Josh is back in the group. We don't want to put too much pressure on that, but we're very excited to have him back in the group."

Dasilva is still battling a knee injury, but has taken a major step in recovery after joining team training. That said, the club seems unlikely to push him for a quick return, slowly working him back up to fitness while they monitor the injury. The hope will be that he can play again this season after almost two full seasons away from playing time, hoping to earn the option for the 2026/27 season after inking a one-year deal to begin this season.