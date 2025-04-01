Josh Dasilva Injury: Sill in need of more time
Dasilva (knee) is a still a bit away from a return, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Josh is a little bit further off it than Igor."
Dasilva still needs some time and appears to be a bit away, with the midfielder appearing to need around three to four weeks before he is fit again. That will leave him with a return near the end of April or start of May, likely not coming back until the season in nearly closed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now