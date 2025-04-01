Fantasy Soccer
Josh Dasilva Injury: Sill in need of more time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Dasilva (knee) is a still a bit away from a return, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Josh is a little bit further off it than Igor."

Dasilva still needs some time and appears to be a bit away, with the midfielder appearing to need around three to four weeks before he is fit again. That will leave him with a return near the end of April or start of May, likely not coming back until the season in nearly closed.

