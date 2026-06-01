Josh Dasilva News: Extends contract with Brentford

Dasilva had his contract option exercised by Brentford, extending his stay at the club through the end of the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.

Dasilva returned to competitive action in April after 822 days away from first-team football, featuring in a 3-0 win against West Ham before making his 50th Premier League appearance in the final home fixture of the season against Crystal Palace. The Arsenal youth product joined Brentford in August 2018 and has made 157 appearances across all competitions, contributing 22 goals and 12 assists. Coach Keith Andrews expressed his delight at keeping the midfielder, noting the emotional significance of his return and outlining plans for a full pre-season to build him up for a starting role next campaign.