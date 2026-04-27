Josh Dasilva News: Option from bench

Dasilva (knee) is on the bench for Monday's match against Manchester United.

Dasilva is back in the squad for the first time all season, having finally recovered from an ACL injury. The midfielder will likely need some more time to build up minutes and use the final few games of the season to test his legs, as he has not played since February 2024. He was seeing decent time before the injury, although this could be something that alters his career, needing to show he can play the same.