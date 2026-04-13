Josh Doig News: Disqualified for Como clash

Doig created three scoring chances and had two crosses (two accurate) and two clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Genoa.

Doig was back in the initial XI after a while since Ulisses Garcia (undisclosed) was missing and was peppy offensively, registering a new season high in key passes, but he'll miss the next fixture due to yellow-card accumulation. Woyo Coulibaly will fill in if the starter doesn't return.