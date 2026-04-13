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Josh Doig News: Disqualified for Como clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Doig created three scoring chances and had two crosses (two accurate) and two clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Genoa.

Doig was back in the initial XI after a while since Ulisses Garcia (undisclosed) was missing and was peppy offensively, registering a new season high in key passes, but he'll miss the next fixture due to yellow-card accumulation. Woyo Coulibaly will fill in if the starter doesn't return.

Josh Doig
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