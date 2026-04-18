Josh Doig News: Serves suspension

Doig completed a one-game disqualification in Friday's 2-1 victory over Como.

Doig will be available for Sunday's away game versus Fiorentina and compete with Ulisses Garcia, who was an option but didn't play in this one following a small injury, and Woyo Coulibaly. Doig has started once in his last five showings, registering three chances created, three crosses (all accurate) and two clearances.