Josh Doig News: Serves suspension
Doig completed a one-game disqualification in Friday's 2-1 victory over Como.
Doig will be available for Sunday's away game versus Fiorentina and compete with Ulisses Garcia, who was an option but didn't play in this one following a small injury, and Woyo Coulibaly. Doig has started once in his last five showings, registering three chances created, three crosses (all accurate) and two clearances.
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