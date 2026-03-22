Josh King News: Scores, assists in win

King scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.

King was involved in two of the three goals for Fulham on Saturday, scoring and assisting on two shots on target and three key passes. It was a rare high stat game for the midfielder, having only assisted once in the previous 24 appearances, starting just 14 times in 25 games this season, remaining in a rotational role for the team.