Josh King News: Scores, assists in win
King scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.
King was involved in two of the three goals for Fulham on Saturday, scoring and assisting on two shots on target and three key passes. It was a rare high stat game for the midfielder, having only assisted once in the previous 24 appearances, starting just 14 times in 25 games this season, remaining in a rotational role for the team.
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