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Josh King News: Scores in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

King scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 loss to Chelsea.

King found the back of the net in Monday's season opener, a strike in the 23rd mintue assisted by Timothy Castagne which leveled the match at 1-1. Seeing that he only scored once in 32 Premier League appearances last season, this is quite the start to the season for the midfielder. He put two shots on target, created one chance, won two tackles and made two clearances in a productive day despite the loss.

Josh King
Fulham
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