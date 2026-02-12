Josh King headshot

Josh King News: Two shots from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

King registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Manchester City.

King would make the team sheet from the bench Wednesday and appear for 30 minutes, a solid outing from the sidelines. He would record two shots, with one hitting the target. However, the attacker is still without a goal all season, with only an assist in 21 appearances.

Josh King
Fulham
