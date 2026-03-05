Josh King News: Two shots Wednesday

King recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus West Ham United.

King took a pair of shots and created a chance during Wednesday's loss, but it wasn't enough to get on the scoresheet. It was a frustrating day for King and Fulham, as they just couldn't break down a stingy West Ham defense. King was active throughout his time on the pitch, but seemingly lacked a finishing touch.