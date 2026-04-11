Josh Laurent News: Available again

Laurent has served his suspension and is an option for upcoming Premier League games.

Laurent made six starts over the last seven matchups before his ban, playing different roles around the field. His place in the initial lineup during the suspension was taken by Florentino Luis, who could now make way for Laurent to feature in a central midfield position. In that case, his production will likely come from defensive stats, considering that he tallied five tackles but no crosses or chances created over his last two starts in a central role.