Josh Laurent headshot

Josh Laurent News: Red card Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 10:36am

Laurent was sent off in the 93rd minute of Saturday's match against Fulham and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Brighton.

Laurent received a straight red card during Saturday's match against Fulham and will miss the next game against Brighton. The versatile Englishman has started six of the last seven matches, so his absence could be felt, with Florentino Luis likely to see increased minutes during his suspension.

Josh Laurent
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Laurent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Laurent See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago