Josh Laurent News: Red card Saturday
Laurent was sent off in the 93rd minute of Saturday's match against Fulham and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Brighton.
Laurent received a straight red card during Saturday's match against Fulham and will miss the next game against Brighton. The versatile Englishman has started six of the last seven matches, so his absence could be felt, with Florentino Luis likely to see increased minutes during his suspension.
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