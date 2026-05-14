Josh Sargent Injury: Return taken with caution
Sargent (thigh) is still a doubt to play Saturday against Charlotte but could be back for subsequent fixtures. "Maybe out of an abundance of caution, if he's not ready this week, then he'll be ready next week.", coach Robin Fraser said Thursday, per Waking the Red.
Sargent has missed the last two matches after producing two goals and one assist over six MLS starts. His exact return to action is still unclear, but he could aim to see his playing time gradually increased in the last few games before the World Cup break. He would be one of Toronto's top attacking threats at full fitness, but until he's ready to play, his spot may continue to be covered by Deandre Kerr.
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