Josh Sargent Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Sargent (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against San Jose Earthquakes.

Sargent has been unable to pass the testing that had been set to determine his availability, confirming his absence and representing a major loss for a side already dealing with injuries across the field. The club's new signing had been their top attacking option, recording two goals and one assist in his last five outings. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes the thigh issue proves to be a short-term setback rather than a prolonged absence.