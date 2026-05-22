Josh Sargent Injury: Set for return soon
Sargent (thigh) is questionable moving forward, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Sargent has improved from out to questionable this matchday, which alongside Corbeanu and Kerr's similar progress suggests Toronto may be getting some attacking players back just in time. He'd been one of their few healthy forward options earlier in the season before the thigh issue struck, and his return to the squad would be significant for the club. He is set to be their lead forward when fit, scoring two goals and one assist in seven appearances this season.
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