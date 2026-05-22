Josh Sargent headshot

Josh Sargent Injury: Set for return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Sargent (thigh) is questionable moving forward, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Sargent has improved from out to questionable this matchday, which alongside Corbeanu and Kerr's similar progress suggests Toronto may be getting some attacking players back just in time. He'd been one of their few healthy forward options earlier in the season before the thigh issue struck, and his return to the squad would be significant for the club. He is set to be their lead forward when fit, scoring two goals and one assist in seven appearances this season.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. Netherlands
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. Netherlands
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 2, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
Author Image
Ian Faletti
November 24, 2022
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 24, 2022
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 23, 2022