Josh Sargent Injury: Status uncertain for Sunday
Sargent (not injury related) is uncertain to play Sunday against FC Cincinnati, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Sargent is fit to play since he wasn't dealing with any injuries during his time at Norwich, but it remains to be seen if he's fit enough to play a whole game. A decision on his status will likely be made closer to Sunday's game.
