Josh Sargent headshot

Josh Sargent Injury: Status uncertain for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Sargent (not injury related) is uncertain to play Sunday against FC Cincinnati, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Sargent is fit to play since he wasn't dealing with any injuries during his time at Norwich, but it remains to be seen if he's fit enough to play a whole game. A decision on his status will likely be made closer to Sunday's game.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
