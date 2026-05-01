Josh Sargent Injury: Suffering from thigh injury

Sargent is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Sargent is going to need some testing heading into Saturday, as the club's new signing deals with a thigh injury. As their top attacking option, this could be a major loss to the club, as not as much focus will be on him, recording two goals and one assist in his past five outings. The club is dealing with injuries all over the field, so this could cause a major change, with Derrick Etienne or Emilio Aristizabal starting at forward instead.