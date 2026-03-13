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Josh Sargent News: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sargent (not injury related) is available for selection Saturday against the New York Red Bulls, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Sargent is set to make his Toronto FC debut this weekend. The USMNT striker should lead the attacking line and be a regular starter upfront as long as he's healthy after scoring seven goals in 23 matches with Norwich City this season before the transfer.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
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