Josh Sargent News: Completes Toronto FC move

Sargent has completed a permanent move from Norwich City to Toronto FC on Friday.

Toronto acquired the services of the USMNT international as a Designated Player, and he shouldn't wait long to secure a starting role. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to face Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 28, but if he's not, he might make his Reds debut against Cincinnati on Sunday, March 8. Sargent scored seven goals and added three assists in 23 starts with Norwich in the Championship this season.