Josh Sargent News: Completes Toronto FC move
Sargent has completed a permanent move from Norwich City to Toronto FC on Friday.
Toronto acquired the services of the USMNT international as a Designated Player, and he shouldn't wait long to secure a starting role. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to face Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 28, but if he's not, he might make his Reds debut against Cincinnati on Sunday, March 8. Sargent scored seven goals and added three assists in 23 starts with Norwich in the Championship this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. NetherlandsDecember 2, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. EnglandNovember 24, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. EnglandNovember 24, 2022
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot OddsOctober 26, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31March 23, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More