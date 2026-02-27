Josh Sargent headshot

Josh Sargent News: Completes Toronto FC move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sargent has completed a permanent move from Norwich City to Toronto FC on Friday.

Toronto acquired the services of the USMNT international as a Designated Player, and he shouldn't wait long to secure a starting role. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to face Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 28, but if he's not, he might make his Reds debut against Cincinnati on Sunday, March 8. Sargent scored seven goals and added three assists in 23 starts with Norwich in the Championship this season.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. Netherlands
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. Netherlands
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 2, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
Author Image
Ian Faletti
November 24, 2022
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 24, 2022
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 23, 2022