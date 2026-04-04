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Josh Sargent News: Delivers big performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sargent scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Colorado Rapids.

The forward was excellent in the win with a goal and assist, giving Toronto three important points. Sargent should have space to operate and put up similar numbers against FC Cincinnati, a team which has given up 15 goals in six games but did only concede once to Toronto in the first meeting between these squads.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
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