Josh Sargent News: Delivers big performance
Sargent scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Colorado Rapids.
The forward was excellent in the win with a goal and assist, giving Toronto three important points. Sargent should have space to operate and put up similar numbers against FC Cincinnati, a team which has given up 15 goals in six games but did only concede once to Toronto in the first meeting between these squads.
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