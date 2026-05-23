Josh Sargent News: Returns to starting XI Saturday
Sargent (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's visit to Chicago Fire.
Sargent is ready to see meaningful action following a one-month absence, and he'll be leading the front line Saturday. He has produced two goals and one assist in seven games so far during his first campaign with Toronto. His presence on the field will cause Emilio Aristizabal to see his playing time limited in future contests.
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