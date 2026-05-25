Josh Sargent News: Scores in Saturday's loss
Sargent scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.
Sargent found the back of the net Saturday, a strike in the 34th minute assisted by Alonso Coello that tied the match at 1-1. It was a nice way to return to the pitch after missing the last three matches due to a thigh injury. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break, with MLS action returning on July 16.
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