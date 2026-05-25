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Josh Sargent News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Sargent scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.

Sargent found the back of the net Saturday, a strike in the 34th minute assisted by Alonso Coello that tied the match at 1-1. It was a nice way to return to the pitch after missing the last three matches due to a thigh injury. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break, with MLS action returning on July 16.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
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