Josh Sargent News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Sargent scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.

Sargent found the back of the net Saturday, a strike in the 34th minute assisted by Alonso Coello that tied the match at 1-1. It was a nice way to return to the pitch after missing the last three matches due to a thigh injury. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break, with MLS action returning on July 16.