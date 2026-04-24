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Josh Sargent News: Scores once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Sargent scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Sargent made his fifth consecutive start for Toronto up front and scored his side's first goal of the game, his second of the season. Across those five starts, the forward has registered 13 shots, created six chances and contributed one assist.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
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