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Josh Sargent News: Two shots in first Toronto start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Sargent had two shots on goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Sargent made his first start since moving to Toronto and still looked a little rusty. However, the striker displayed a lot of hustle and found his way to put up a pair of shots despite the fact that he had to fight against multiple defenders during most of the time. Once fully fit, Sargent is expected to start putting up numbers but meanwhile his fantasy outputs can bring mixed results.

Josh Sargent
Toronto FC
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