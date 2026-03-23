Josh Sargent News: Two shots in first Toronto start
Sargent had two shots on goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.
Sargent made his first start since moving to Toronto and still looked a little rusty. However, the striker displayed a lot of hustle and found his way to put up a pair of shots despite the fact that he had to fight against multiple defenders during most of the time. Once fully fit, Sargent is expected to start putting up numbers but meanwhile his fantasy outputs can bring mixed results.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. NetherlandsDecember 2, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. EnglandNovember 24, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. EnglandNovember 24, 2022
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot OddsOctober 26, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31March 23, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sargent See More