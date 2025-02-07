Fantasy Soccer
Josha Vagnoman headshot

Josha Vagnoman Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Vagnoman (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Dortmund due to an illness he recently contracted, coach Sebastian Hoeness confirmed in a press conference.

Vagnoman has been the undisputed starter on the right flank this season and his absence was noticeable in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Gladbach. He remains doubtful for Saturday's clash due to illness. If he is unavailable, Leonidas Stergiou will likely start at right-back against Dortmund.

Josha Vagnoman
VfB Stuttgart
