Josha Vagnoman Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Vagnoman (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Dortmund due to an illness he recently contracted, coach Sebastian Hoeness confirmed in a press conference.

Vagnoman has been the undisputed starter on the right flank this season and his absence was noticeable in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Gladbach. He remains doubtful for Saturday's clash due to illness. If he is unavailable, Leonidas Stergiou will likely start at right-back against Dortmund.