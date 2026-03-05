Josha Vagnoman Injury: Not available against Mainz

Vagnoman (thigh) is not available for Saturday's clash against Mainz, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Vagnoman is still dealing with a thigh injury and won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Mainz as the timing of the match comes too soon for him. The defender is expected to be evaluated again at the beginning of next week to see if he can return in upcoming fixtures. In the current setup, Jamie Leweling is projected to step in on the right flank as his replacement.