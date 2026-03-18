Josha Vagnoman headshot

Josha Vagnoman Injury: Option Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Vagnoman (thigh) is an option for Thursday's match against Porto, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Josha is returning to the squad."

Vagnoman trained Tuesday and has now been cleared for play, set to participate in European action Thursday. This is a huge return for the club after four games out, adding back a regular option at right-back. He has only started in three of their eight UEL matches this season, though, potentially being eased into action after the injury.

Josha Vagnoman
VfB Stuttgart
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