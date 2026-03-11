Josha Vagnoman headshot

Josha Vagnoman Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Vagnoman (thigh) is ruled out for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Porto, according to coach Sebastien Hoeness. "Vagnoman is out due to injury."

Vagnoman is still dealing with a thigh injury and is ruled out for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Porto. The wing back holds a rotational role, so his absence should not significantly impact the starting XI, with Lorenz Assignon or Jamie Leweling expected to start on the right flank.

Josha Vagnoman
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josha Vagnoman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josha Vagnoman See More
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023