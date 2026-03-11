Josha Vagnoman Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Vagnoman (thigh) is ruled out for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Porto, according to coach Sebastien Hoeness. "Vagnoman is out due to injury."
Vagnoman is still dealing with a thigh injury and is ruled out for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Porto. The wing back holds a rotational role, so his absence should not significantly impact the starting XI, with Lorenz Assignon or Jamie Leweling expected to start on the right flank.
