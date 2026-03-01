Josha Vagnoman Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Vagnoman is out for Sunday's match against Wolfsburg due to a thigh injury, according to his club.
Vagnoman is not with his team after a busy two week stretch of games, with the defender feeling the drawbacks in the form of a thigh injury. This does leave the club without a starting right-back, leaving Jamie Leweling to start on the right flank. The hope will be Vagnoman can return soon, an important part to the defensive rotation.
