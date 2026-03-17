Josha Vagnoman Injury: Trains Tuesday

Vagnoman (thigh) is on the training pitch again ahead of Thursday's match against Porto, according to his club.

Vegnoman is working on his return after missing around a week of action, as the defender has been able to rejoin training. This brings confidence that the defender could be an option again in the next week, although Thursday could still be too soon. That said, he will likely continue to train, with a return against Augsburg on Sunday seeming more likely.