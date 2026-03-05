Josha Vagnoman Injury: Unlikely against Mainz

Vagnoman (thigh) is unlikely for Saturday's clash against Mainz, according to Kicker.

Vagnoman is still dealing with a thigh injury and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Mainz as the timing of the match likely comes too soon for him. The defender is expected to be evaluated again after the final training session, but a return next week appears to be the more realistic scenario. In the current setup, Jamie Leweling is projected to step in on the right flank as his replacement.