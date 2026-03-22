Josha Vagnoman News: Bench option
Vagnoman (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Augsburg.
Vagnoman was on the bench and unused in midweek UEL play and is back on the bench again as he returns from a thigh injury. He will now hope to see some time to test his legs, typically a rotational option at right-back.
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