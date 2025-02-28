Fantasy Soccer
Josha Vagnoman headshot

Josha Vagnoman News: Sets up lone Stuttgart goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Vagnoman had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing once accurately, creating two chances and making four clearances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Bayern.

Vagnoman set up Angelo Stiller in the 34th minute assisting Stuttgart's lone goal while leading his side with four clearances. The fullback has started just two of Stuttgart's five matches in February with Friday's assist being his first goal involvement in the league since November 10th.

Josha Vagnoman
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
