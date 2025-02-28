Josha Vagnoman News: Sets up lone Stuttgart goal

Vagnoman had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing once accurately, creating two chances and making four clearances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Bayern.

Vagnoman set up Angelo Stiller in the 34th minute assisting Stuttgart's lone goal while leading his side with four clearances. The fullback has started just two of Stuttgart's five matches in February with Friday's assist being his first goal involvement in the league since November 10th.