Joshua Atencio Injury: Suffers injury in defeat
Atencio left the field with a potential concussion in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.
Atencio didn't finished the first half of Saturday's match after taking a knock. He's now at risk of being sidelined in upcoming contests if he needs to go through the concussion protocol. In that case, his exclusion will open up a midfield spot for Paxten Aaronson to return to the lineup. The defensive midfielder started in five of the last six league games, scoring a goal while averaging 2.9 balls recovered per contest over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Atencio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Atencio See More