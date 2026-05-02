Joshua Atencio headshot

Joshua Atencio Injury: Suffers injury in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 9:30pm

Atencio left the field with a potential concussion in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Atencio didn't finished the first half of Saturday's match after taking a knock. He's now at risk of being sidelined in upcoming contests if he needs to go through the concussion protocol. In that case, his exclusion will open up a midfield spot for Paxten Aaronson to return to the lineup. The defensive midfielder started in five of the last six league games, scoring a goal while averaging 2.9 balls recovered per contest over that span.

Joshua Atencio
Colorado Rapids
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