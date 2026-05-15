Joshua Atencio Injury: Will travel to Salt Lake City

Atencio (concussion) will be in the squad for Saturday's game at Real Salt Lake, according to Burgundy Wave.

Atencio has missed the Rapids' last two games due to the injury, but it seems he's ready to return to action. He has started in all but two of his 10 appearances in the current league campaign, so expect Atencio to return to the XI as soon as he's fit to do so, potentially as early as this Saturday.