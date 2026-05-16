Joshua Atencio News: Bench option against RSL

Atencio (concussion) is among the substitutes for Saturday's trip to Real Salt Lake.

Atencio is back in the match squad following a two-game absence, offering an alternative to Connor Ronan and Hamzat Ojediran in the holding midfield zone. The former Seattle Sounders man is typically valuable for his ball recovery and distribution numbers, as he only occasionally pushes forward, having scored one goal in 10 games this season.