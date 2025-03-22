Joshua Atencio News: In starting XI Saturday

Atencio (groin) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game versus Portland Timbers.

Atencio will bounce back from a one-match absence, before which he tallied 96 accurate passes, eight tackles and six interceptions across three appearances as a central midfielder. While it's unclear if he's ready to play the full game, he'll have a chance to deliver his usual output after being selected over both Calvin Harris and Omir Fernandez.