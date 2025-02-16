Joshua Atencio News: Moving to Colorado
Atencio will join the Colorado Rapids from the Seattle Sounders ahead of the 2025 season.
Atencio will move to just his second career MLS team after opening his career with the Seattle Sounders organization. He had a difficult last three years with the club, only starting 34 times in 68 appearances including the playoffs, totaling a goal and two assists while averaging about 36 tackles per season.
