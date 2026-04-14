Joshua Atencio News: Scores in home win

Atencio scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-2 victory versus Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Atencio scored his first goal in the season to double Colorado's lead in the first half. The midfielder also led his side in aerials won (three) during the home win. He did receive his third yellow card in seven appearances (five starts), though.