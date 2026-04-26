Joshua Atencio headshot

Joshua Atencio News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Atencio has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Houston on Saturday.

Atencio will return and likely back in the starting XI after missing the last match through suspension. He's recorded one goal on the season, making 14 tackles while recording 10 interceptions and clearances in nine MLS appearances, seven of those coming as starts.

Joshua Atencio
Colorado Rapids
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